Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 183.0 days.
Shares of NCRBF stock remained flat at $$37.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57. Nippon Carbon has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $42.80.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
