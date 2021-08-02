Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 183.0 days.

Shares of NCRBF stock remained flat at $$37.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57. Nippon Carbon has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

