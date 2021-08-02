Nord/LB Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF opened at €139.00 ($163.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €141.62. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

