North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$18.70 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.42 million and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,868,535.80. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,135,391.50. Insiders have sold a total of 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894 over the last three months.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

