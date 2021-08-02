North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stake in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,131 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 1.72% of A.H. Belo worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A.H. Belo in the first quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A.H. Belo in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

A.H. Belo stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89. A.H. Belo Co. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC).

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.