North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $91.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

