North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NYSE JHG opened at $41.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

