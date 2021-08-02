Northern Trust Corp Acquires 300 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock opened at $206.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.62. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $150.52 and a 1-year high of $208.20.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

