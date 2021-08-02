Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.38% of SWK worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SWK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SWK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $17.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $227.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.21. SWK Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%. Equities analysts predict that SWK Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

