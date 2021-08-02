Northern Trust Corp Has $527,000 Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 56,282 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.37% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $157,317.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,953.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,409,030 shares of company stock worth $13,778,918. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $214.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.