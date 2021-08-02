Northern Trust Corp Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 172.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

VTGN stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $509.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

