Northern Trust Corp Purchases 678 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after acquiring an additional 80,439 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 198,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period.

IEUR stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.17.

