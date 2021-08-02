Northern Trust Corp Takes $685,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $64.49.

