Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,454,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sohu.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.10.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

