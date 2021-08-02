Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,749,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 7,016,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

NWARF has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equities raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS:NWARF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. 60,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

