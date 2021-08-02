Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,749,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 7,016,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

NWARF has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equities raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS:NWARF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. 60,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

