NOW (DNOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NOW stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

