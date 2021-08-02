Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 196,001 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 142.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

BZH opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.35%. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

