Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of NeoPhotonics worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $497.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.99.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

