Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of GrafTech International worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $94,990,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after buying an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,757,000 after buying an additional 857,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,572,000 after buying an additional 665,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,873,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,149,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

