Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

