Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of TriCo Bancshares worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 30.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

