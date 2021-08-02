Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. On average, analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

OMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

