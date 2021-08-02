OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGC. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.85. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.79.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2304842 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

