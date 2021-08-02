OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.62 Million

Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $88.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.80 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $84.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $355.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.90 million to $364.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $375.13 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OCFC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 294,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,771. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 108,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 231,053 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

