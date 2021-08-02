Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.83.

OCUL opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $839.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

