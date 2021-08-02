Odyssey (OCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Odyssey has a market cap of $7.55 million and $1.83 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.90 or 0.00823569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091375 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars.

