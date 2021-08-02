Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $141.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.06.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL remained flat at $$146.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 112.69, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Omnicell by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 140.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.