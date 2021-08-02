ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 173,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,356,234 shares.The stock last traded at $43.95 and had previously closed at $39.06.

The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

