ONE Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 87,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 1.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,032,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 146,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter.

COMT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.95. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $35.10.

