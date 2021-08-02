Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in July

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OPHLF stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

