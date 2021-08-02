Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in July

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OPHLF stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

