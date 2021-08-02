Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

AX stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

