Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $253.61 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $272.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,166 shares of company stock valued at $42,572,499. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

