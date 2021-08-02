Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

