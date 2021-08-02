Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $35.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.