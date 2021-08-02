Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of PNQI opened at $249.74 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.