Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of PNQI opened at $249.74 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.17.

