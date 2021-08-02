Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $51.80 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $204,741,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $162,459,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

