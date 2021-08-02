Option Care Health (OPCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Option Care Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

