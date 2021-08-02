Orbit Chain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.15 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $338.16 million and $15.15 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,637,514 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

