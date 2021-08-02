O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings per share of $6.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.12 to $8.22. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $7.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $26.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $29.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $27.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $29.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $601.13. 25,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.60. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total value of $2,801,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.