O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $630.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $603.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,761. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

