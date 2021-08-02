Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 891,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,412. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,484,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

