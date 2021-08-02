Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orion Group in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

ORN stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 194.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion Group by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 89.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

