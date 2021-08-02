Otonomy (OTIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. On average, analysts expect Otonomy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.