Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $71,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

