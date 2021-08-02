Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Up 51.2% in July

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.67% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXSQ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.