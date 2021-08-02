Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.370-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

