Palfinger’s (PLFRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Palfinger stock remained flat at $$40.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78. Palfinger has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

