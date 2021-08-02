Palfinger’s (PLFRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Palfinger stock remained flat at $$40.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78. Palfinger has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.50.
About Palfinger
