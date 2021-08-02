Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

