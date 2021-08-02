Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $429,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 180.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 82,595 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 668.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,570 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 196,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.88 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

