Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $452,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 59,893 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,048 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.16. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

