Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $441,000 Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHC stock opened at $664.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $651.27. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

